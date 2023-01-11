Auto Expo 2023: VECV unveils intercity electric bus to cover 500 km | Image: VECV (Representative)

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV, Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture at the Auto Expo 2023 unveiled a range of vehicles, including an intercity bus that can travel up to 500 kilometer with a mix of depot and 30-40 minute opportunity charging during a journey.

The 13.5 metre long Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW Truck was unveiled by VECV and it is the longest electric vehicle (EV) in its sector.

"It will cover around 300-350 kilometer on a single depot charge of about six hours and with an opportunity charge of 30-40 minutes during the journey, it can travel next 150-200 kilometer, " VECV President for Bus Division Akash Passey told.

A switch is included in the G and CNG-powered Eicher Pro 8055 truck, which may switch to CNG fuel. The Volvo FM LNG 420 4X2 tractor was on display at Volvo Trucks.

The tractor is undertaking testing with top e-commerce companies in long-haul hub-to-hub operations, according to senior company officials.

The vehicles will be commercially released dependent on consumer response and feedback, according to Passey, president of VECV's bus division.

At Auto Expo 2023, VECV also showcased prototype Eicher Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck and Hydrogen ICE technology engine.

"Our next-gen technologies are aligned with Government of India's Green Hydrogen Mission and offer a promising path to zero tail-pipe emissions," Passey said.