Greaves Cotton unveils new two-wheeler, three-wheeler EVs at the Auto Expo 2023 | Image: Greaves Cotton

At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, engineering firm Greaves Cotton on Wednesday showcased its selection of electric two- and three-wheeled cars.

At the event, the business introduced three two-wheelers from the Ampere brand series: the Ampere Primus, the Ampere NXG, and the Ampere NXU, a multipurpose scooter that can also be used for deliveries.

The business launched the Greaves ELP electric passenger vehicle, Greaves ELC electric cargo vehicle, and Greaves Aero Vision electric cargo concept vehicle in the commercial three-wheeler market.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, CEO and Executive Director, Sanjay Behl said Ampere Primus will be available during the ongoing quarter, while rest of the vehicles will be made available during the course of next financial year.

Ampere Primus

"Ampere Primus is now open for bookings across India. Rest of the vehicles will be launched in the next financial year," Behl said.

Greaves Cotton Executive Vice Chairman Nagesh Basavanhalli at the event shared the company's commitment to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the deployment of indigenous electric vehicle ecosystem in the country since its entry into the e-mobility business.