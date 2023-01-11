e-Paper Get App
Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto launches electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'

The company, a part of USD 2.2 billion JBM group, also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto launches electric luxury coach 'Galaxy' | Image: JBM Auto (Representative)
JBM Auto on Wednesday launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy' here at Auto Expo 2023.

The company, a part of USD 2.2 billion JBM group, also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus.

Expanding the company's offering in the emerging electric vehicle segment, JBM Auto Vice Chairman Nishant Arya said it will grow "exponentially" over the next few years.

"The new range of electric buses will address the growing market requirements, especially the fleet owners, who are looking for sustainable, safe, reliable and profitable solutions," said Arya.

However, the company did not disclose the price of the coach. Currently, 1,000 JBM electric buses are plying in 12 states.

"JBM group is the only player in the Indian market to offer an entire EV ecosystem and is committed to investing in green mobility solutions," Arya added.

JBM Auto will also spend money expanding its manufacturing capabilities and building new facilities to meet the rising demand.

The 12-meter-high coach on the Galaxy features the newest technology and can accommodate 45 passengers.

According to JBM Auto, it is powered by high energy density sophisticated lithium-ion batteries and can travel up to 1,000 kilometres every day.

