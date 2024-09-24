 'Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati': Men's Rights Group Accuses Flipkart Of Posting 'Misandrist' Video, E-Com Company Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati': Men's Rights Group Accuses Flipkart Of Posting 'Misandrist' Video, E-Com Company Responds

'Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati': Men's Rights Group Accuses Flipkart Of Posting 'Misandrist' Video, E-Com Company Responds

Although the post was deleted, the council further demanded an apology from Flipkart. The post further read, " They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will Not be Tolerated Anymore."

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image

The Indian e-commerce sector is a fiercely fought sector, with many players trying to carve their space. Walmart-backed Flipkart and Amazon are arguably the biggest names in the sector. Advertising and promotion can be a tricky space, although, they say any publicity is good publicity, it is always better to be careful with what one puts out in the public domain, trying to promote a brand or product.

Flipkart's 'Misandrist' Video

One of the aforementioned companies, Flipkart, appears to have fallen into a similar pitfall. According to Men's rights group, National Council for Men, the e-commerce giant posted a promotional video that, according to them, was pejorative.

Read Also
'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X...
article-image

The National Council for Men took to X to accuse the platform of 'problematic' reference in the video. Through its handle (NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs), the council shared a post, with the video attached to it. In the post, the council said, "So @Flipkart deleted this misandrist post. But what was the logic behind even posting such toxic video addressing a Husband as Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati."

FPJ Shorts
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Zooms To Record High; Nasdaq Rejoices Gift From Federal Reserve, Shutters In Green
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Zooms To Record High; Nasdaq Rejoices Gift From Federal Reserve, Shutters In Green
WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley Becomes Cheerleader For Jey Uso, Wishes Him Luck With 'Yeet' For His Intercontinental Title Match Against Bron Breakker; Video
WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley Becomes Cheerleader For Jey Uso, Wishes Him Luck With 'Yeet' For His Intercontinental Title Match Against Bron Breakker; Video
AP BArch Admissions 2024: 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Results To Release Today, Check Required Certificates, Tuition Fee
AP BArch Admissions 2024: 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Results To Release Today, Check Required Certificates, Tuition Fee
'Bell Pepper', 'Hot Air Balloon': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fans Are Aghast As She Walks Paris Fashion Week Ramp In Billowing Red Gown
'Bell Pepper', 'Hot Air Balloon': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fans Are Aghast As She Walks Paris Fashion Week Ramp In Billowing Red Gown

NCM Demands Apology

Although the post was deleted, the council further demanded an apology from Flipkart. The post further read, " They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will Not be Tolerated Anymore."

Read Also
'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral...
article-image

Flipkart Responds

Flikart responded to this post. Replying to the above post, Flipkart said, "We’re sorry for the offending video, which was posted in error, and took it down as soon as we realised our mistake. We will do better in the future."

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

Netizens React

Some X users responded to the video. One user said, "Appeasement of women, isn't it @Flipkart ??".

Read Also
EY Allegedly Tries To Silence Its Employees Reacting To Anna Sebastian Perayil's Death; Threatens...
article-image

Another user wrote, "How did you approve this in the first place? Did the publisher get fired or not? @Flipkart."

To which Flipkart responded by saying, "Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati': Men's Rights Group Accuses Flipkart Of Posting 'Misandrist'...

'Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati': Men's Rights Group Accuses Flipkart Of Posting 'Misandrist'...

S&P 500 & Dow Jones Zooms To Record High; Nasdaq Rejoices Gift From Federal Reserve, Shutters In...

S&P 500 & Dow Jones Zooms To Record High; Nasdaq Rejoices Gift From Federal Reserve, Shutters In...

Top 5 Stocks For September 24: Hero Motocorp, PNB, Coal India & Others In Focus

Top 5 Stocks For September 24: Hero Motocorp, PNB, Coal India & Others In Focus

Lighthouse Advisors Pares 2% Stake In V2 Retail For ₹85 Crore

Lighthouse Advisors Pares 2% Stake In V2 Retail For ₹85 Crore

SEBI Slaps ₹8 Lakh Fine On Brightcom Group For Violating Regulatory Norms

SEBI Slaps ₹8 Lakh Fine On Brightcom Group For Violating Regulatory Norms