'Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati': Men's Rights Group Accuses Flipkart Of Posting 'Misandrist' Video, E-Com Company Responds

The Indian e-commerce sector is a fiercely fought sector, with many players trying to carve their space. Walmart-backed Flipkart and Amazon are arguably the biggest names in the sector. Advertising and promotion can be a tricky space, although, they say any publicity is good publicity, it is always better to be careful with what one puts out in the public domain, trying to promote a brand or product.

Flipkart's 'Misandrist' Video

One of the aforementioned companies, Flipkart, appears to have fallen into a similar pitfall. According to Men's rights group, National Council for Men, the e-commerce giant posted a promotional video that, according to them, was pejorative.

The National Council for Men took to X to accuse the platform of 'problematic' reference in the video. Through its handle (NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs), the council shared a post, with the video attached to it. In the post, the council said, "So @Flipkart deleted this misandrist post. But what was the logic behind even posting such toxic video addressing a Husband as Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati."

So @Flipkart deleted this misandrist post. But what was the logic behind even posting such toxic video addressing a Husband as Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati. They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will Not be Tolerated Anymore. https://t.co/GwiEzgdMEH pic.twitter.com/fLf8KywE0e — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 23, 2024

NCM Demands Apology

Although the post was deleted, the council further demanded an apology from Flipkart. The post further read, " They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will Not be Tolerated Anymore."

Flipkart Responds

Flikart responded to this post. Replying to the above post, Flipkart said, "We’re sorry for the offending video, which was posted in error, and took it down as soon as we realised our mistake. We will do better in the future."

Netizens React

Some X users responded to the video. One user said, "Appeasement of women, isn't it @Flipkart ??".

Another user wrote, "How did you approve this in the first place? Did the publisher get fired or not? @Flipkart."

To which Flipkart responded by saying, "Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions."