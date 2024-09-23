'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X Post On Coldplay's Mumbai Concert | File

The British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18-19, 2025. Their return comes nearly a decade after their last performance in India during the 2016 Global Citizen Festival.

As fans eagerly await this musical extravaganza, ticket sales have ignited discussions about the costs and consumer behavior surrounding high-demand events.

Ashneer Grover Weighs In

Renowned author Chetan Bhagat recently posed a thought-provoking question on social media platform X, formerly Twitter and noted the stark contrast between salary figures in India and the soaring demand for concert tickets.

In his post Bhagat wrote, "On one hand we get figures of Indian salary percentiles and on the other there’s near mania for concert tickets. Who’s paying so much and buying all these tickets? What percentage of your monthly salary are people spending on these tickets? Some YOLO logic here? What?"

In response, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover chimed in, shedding light on the economic disparities in India. Grover remarked, "It’s a large country - and lot is disparity on either end - why is filling of 80k stadium surprising anyone ? 800k students go overseas every year - spending $50K on an average. Also now that most people who can afford have phones - things will fill up instantly as well."

Ticket Frenzy: A Snapshot of Prices

The excitement for Coldplay's concert was palpable when tickets went live on Sunday (September 22). Priced starting at Rs 2,500, they sold out in mere minutes, causing booking platforms to crash under the pressure.

Secondary markets saw ticket prices skyrocket, with resale listings ranging from Rs 1 lakh to a staggering Rs 12 lakh. Even standing passes, vanished quickly, highlighting about a clear demand from fans willing to pay top dollar for this unique experience.

Netizens reaction to Grover's response

"Your argument is flawed here! — education and smartphones can be investments when used wisely. Attending a Coldplay concert? That’s just chasing a fleeting dopamine hit. Artificial beats, flashy lights, and no real substance—what are we really getting out of it? It's all for show. Time to ask: are we investing in personal growth or just showing off for a quick thrill?," wrote an X user responding to it.

Another user added, "Many entrepreneurs observe opportunities for building businesses. If you look at what every individual does want and you add some value that really makes you rich."