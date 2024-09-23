 'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X Post On Coldplay's Mumbai Concert
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X Post On Coldplay's Mumbai Concert

'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X Post On Coldplay's Mumbai Concert

With Coldplay set to return to India on January 18-19, 2025, the rush for tickets has sparked discussions about economic disparities, as prices skyrocket from the initial Rs 2,500 to as much as Rs 12 lakh in secondary markets.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X Post On Coldplay's Mumbai Concert | File

The British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18-19, 2025. Their return comes nearly a decade after their last performance in India during the 2016 Global Citizen Festival.

As fans eagerly await this musical extravaganza, ticket sales have ignited discussions about the costs and consumer behavior surrounding high-demand events.

Ashneer Grover Weighs In

Renowned author Chetan Bhagat recently posed a thought-provoking question on social media platform X, formerly Twitter and noted the stark contrast between salary figures in India and the soaring demand for concert tickets.

FPJ Shorts
Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details
Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details
Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections, Completion Uncertain
Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections, Completion Uncertain
KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination'
KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination'
'After My Husband's Death, Son Wanted Me To Live Like His Wife': UP Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Widowed Mother
'After My Husband's Death, Son Wanted Me To Live Like His Wife': UP Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Widowed Mother

In his post Bhagat wrote, "On one hand we get figures of Indian salary percentiles and on the other there’s near mania for concert tickets. Who’s paying so much and buying all these tickets? What percentage of your monthly salary are people spending on these tickets? Some YOLO logic here? What?"

In response, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover chimed in, shedding light on the economic disparities in India. Grover remarked, "It’s a large country - and lot is disparity on either end - why is filling of 80k stadium surprising anyone ? 800k students go overseas every year - spending $50K on an average. Also now that most people who can afford have phones - things will fill up instantly as well."

Read Also
Are Concerts The New Currency For Young India? CLSA Forecasts ₹350-400 Crore In Ticket Sales For...
article-image

Ticket Frenzy: A Snapshot of Prices

The excitement for Coldplay's concert was palpable when tickets went live on Sunday (September 22). Priced starting at Rs 2,500, they sold out in mere minutes, causing booking platforms to crash under the pressure.

Secondary markets saw ticket prices skyrocket, with resale listings ranging from Rs 1 lakh to a staggering Rs 12 lakh. Even standing passes, vanished quickly, highlighting about a clear demand from fans willing to pay top dollar for this unique experience.

Read Also
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Would It Be Easier For Indians To Watch The Band In Foreign Country?...
article-image

Netizens reaction to Grover's response

"Your argument is flawed here! — education and smartphones can be investments when used wisely. Attending a Coldplay concert? That’s just chasing a fleeting dopamine hit. Artificial beats, flashy lights, and no real substance—what are we really getting out of it? It's all for show. Time to ask: are we investing in personal growth or just showing off for a quick thrill?," wrote an X user responding to it.

Another user added, "Many entrepreneurs observe opportunities for building businesses. If you look at what every individual does want and you add some value that really makes you rich."

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details

Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details

'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X...

'Why Is Filling An 80k Stadium Surprising Anyone?': Ashneer Grover Responds To Chetan Bhagat's X...

SEBI Imposes ₹1 Crore Fine On Anmol Ambani In Reliance Home Finance Case

SEBI Imposes ₹1 Crore Fine On Anmol Ambani In Reliance Home Finance Case

MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue

MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue

Retirement Calculators: Steps To Calculate Retirement Savings You Need

Retirement Calculators: Steps To Calculate Retirement Savings You Need