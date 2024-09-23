Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Would It Be Easier For Indians To Watch The Band In Foreign Country? Here's What Netizens Think

Photo Via Instagram/@coldplay

British pop-rock band Coldplay is slated to perform in Mumbai on January 2025. The band will return to Indian soil after a gap of almost a decade. It was in 2016, when the band last performed in India, as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

The performance is a part of the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour', which will take place on January 18-19 and on January 21. The tickets for the gig were up for sale on September 22, and the tickets vanished in no time, as the tickets were sold out.

'Dont Spend Your Money In India'

Many bagged the tickets, some paid unfathomable amounts, while many others drew a blank, falling to get their hands on the ticket.

Amid the euphoria and some waves of confusion and even disappointment, some netizens have now chalked out a theory, according to which it would be easier and perhaps even cheaper to buy and watch Coldplay perform elsewhere, but in India.

One Indian X user said, "Don't spend your entertainment money in India, folks. Save up, and watch these concerts abroad. You'll get decent prices, a foreign trip, and a wayyyyy better concert experience. Saying this as someone who watched Coldplay in 2015 in Sydney."

He further added, "For those asking if Dubai/SEA will give me tickets for 2500, probably not. But the cheapest ticket in these places will not be super expensive, and your concert experience will be much better. I paid 100aud (~5400 rs) for the Sydney show back in 2015."

'Go Outside India To Watch Coldplay'

Another Indian user cited a similar personal experience and talked about an experience of watching the band in Thailand. The user said, "Saw coldplay in Thailand earlier this year, bought tickets in 2 mins and moved on. The concert managed perfectly. Been active on BMS since 40 mins. 2.26L is my queue number. India just cant handle events. bullshit. worldcup, diljit and now coldplay. #Coldplay."

The user further added, "If you have the money, I’d recommend just attending them outside of India. Might just cost the same and will be better managed. This is just insane.

Half the tickets will go to sponsors and bureaucrats, with the common man enjoying their insta stories."

'Scenes on The Day'

Another 'clairvoyant user suggested what would come to pass during the performance. The user remarked, "Scenes on concert day:

- Cost of flight to Mumbai from any city: Minimum Rs. 15,000

- Cost of 3 star property anywhere near venue: Minimum Rs. 20,000, can upto 30-45k. 5 stars will easily be 2-3L.

- Time taken to reach DYP stadium from Chembur: 4-5 hours without bathroom break."