'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post |

In a world where speed is king, a Bengaluru man's recent experience with Flipkart's quick commerce service has captured the internet's attention. Sunny R Gupta, a software developer, took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter to share his experience of receiving a laptop in just 13 minutes - a feat that has since gone viral.

From Post to Viral Sensation

Gupta's live posts quickly garnered millions of views and media attention. He posted the real-time updates from the initial order to the final delivery in his post.

In his earlier post (August 22), Gupta wrote on the X that he was simply looking for a new laptop while attending a meetup at Starbucks. As he browsed through options, he noticed a new feature on Flipkart with delivery within 15 minutes.

To his amazement, his new Acer Predator laptop, arrived at his location in a mere 13 minutes.

Flipkart's Response: A Token of Appreciation

In response to the buzz created by Gupta's post, Flipkart reached out with a gesture of appreciation. They gifted him a laptop bag as a thank you for the publicity generated by his viral experience. Gupta clarified on X that his original posts were not part of any marketing scheme or promotional stunt.

Gupta sharing a post later wrote, "Alright, so someone from @Flipkartminutes just reached out and did offer to send me a laptop bag as a token of appreciation for all the buzz my previous tweet generated. I’m not complaining."

Alright, so someone from @Flipkartminutes just reached out and did offer to send me a laptop bag as a token of appreciation for all the buzz my previous tweet generated.



I’m not complaining 😬 — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) August 24, 2024

Gupta’s latest post on X elaborated on his experience, reinforcing that his viral moment was an honest depiction of the service he encountered.

Hello everyone,



I wanted to take a moment to address the recent buzz around my posts about receiving a laptop delivery within 13 minutes from Flipkart. I want to clarify that this was not a marketing stunt or a planned promotion.



As some of you know, I run a small meetup group… — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) August 25, 2024

"I enjoyed the attention this brought me. Once the post became popular, Flipkart’s marketing team did offer me a Laptop Bag for all the buzz this ended up creating," Gupta wrote in his post

Netizens Reaction

His series of posts on Flipkart's delivery garnered significant attention with netizens responding to it.

An X user responding to Gupta's latest post wrote, "Sensing a blueprint for viral content on X. Unintentional but effective i guess. Your story telling, communication always been attention holding.. from the first space I joined."