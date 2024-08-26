 'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post

'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post

In his earlier post (August 22), Gupta wrote on the X that he was simply looking for a new laptop while attending a meetup at Starbucks. As he browsed through options, he noticed a new feature on Flipkart with delivery within 15 minutes.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post |

In a world where speed is king, a Bengaluru man's recent experience with Flipkart's quick commerce service has captured the internet's attention. Sunny R Gupta, a software developer, took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter to share his experience of receiving a laptop in just 13 minutes - a feat that has since gone viral.

From Post to Viral Sensation

Gupta's live posts quickly garnered millions of views and media attention. He posted the real-time updates from the initial order to the final delivery in his post.

In his earlier post (August 22), Gupta wrote on the X that he was simply looking for a new laptop while attending a meetup at Starbucks. As he browsed through options, he noticed a new feature on Flipkart with delivery within 15 minutes.

FPJ Shorts
'He Lost His Ability To Respond': Shammy Thilakan SLAMS Mohanlal Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Siddique & Ranjith
'He Lost His Ability To Respond': Shammy Thilakan SLAMS Mohanlal Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Siddique & Ranjith
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Passionately Kiss Each Other In New Wedding Pictures
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Passionately Kiss Each Other In New Wedding Pictures
Rajasthan: Communal Tension Erupts In Bhilwara After Animal Remains Found Outside Religious Site; Visuals Surface
Rajasthan: Communal Tension Erupts In Bhilwara After Animal Remains Found Outside Religious Site; Visuals Surface
'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post
'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post
Read Also
'New Laptop Delivered In 13 Minutes': X User Shares His 'Fast Delivery' Experience With Flipkart
article-image

To his amazement, his new Acer Predator laptop, arrived at his location in a mere 13 minutes.

Flipkart's Response: A Token of Appreciation

In response to the buzz created by Gupta's post, Flipkart reached out with a gesture of appreciation. They gifted him a laptop bag as a thank you for the publicity generated by his viral experience. Gupta clarified on X that his original posts were not part of any marketing scheme or promotional stunt.

Gupta sharing a post later wrote, "Alright, so someone from @Flipkartminutes just reached out and did offer to send me a laptop bag as a token of appreciation for all the buzz my previous tweet generated. I’m not complaining."

Gupta’s latest post on X elaborated on his experience, reinforcing that his viral moment was an honest depiction of the service he encountered.

Read Also
‘₹2,450 Won’t Fix It’: X User Slams IndiGo After Airline Loses Baggage With Items Worth...
article-image

"I enjoyed the attention this brought me. Once the post became popular, Flipkart’s marketing team did offer me a Laptop Bag for all the buzz this ended up creating," Gupta wrote in his post

Read Also
Resourceful Automobile Limited IPO: Total Subscription Over 74 Times; Retail Portion Booked 105...
article-image

Netizens Reaction

His series of posts on Flipkart's delivery garnered significant attention with netizens responding to it.

An X user responding to Gupta's latest post wrote, "Sensing a blueprint for viral content on X. Unintentional but effective i guess. Your story telling, communication always been attention holding.. from the first space I joined."

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral...

'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral...

SBI Research Anticipates Q1 GDP Growth At 7.1%, In Line With RBI Forecast

SBI Research Anticipates Q1 GDP Growth At 7.1%, In Line With RBI Forecast

Rural Fintech Navadhan Forays Into 4-New States

Rural Fintech Navadhan Forays Into 4-New States

Will Telegram Face A Ban In India? Indian Government Investigates Extortion And Gambling Issues,...

Will Telegram Face A Ban In India? Indian Government Investigates Extortion And Gambling Issues,...

PhonePe Group Posts ₹197 Crore Profit For FY24

PhonePe Group Posts ₹197 Crore Profit For FY24