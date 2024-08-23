'New Laptop Delivered In 13 Minutes': X User Shares His 'Fast Delivery' Experience With Flipkart

Sequence of delivery | X

'Lightning Fast Delivery' is a common selling point that is perennially used by quick service companies around the world to compete against each other in what can only be deemed a cutthroat industry. Walmart-owned Flipkart is one of the major delivery companies in the country, competing alongside another American giant, Amazon.

As Fast As It Gets

Providing an exhibit of the said superfast delivery, an X user took to the social media platform to share their experience of the expedited process.

Just ordered a laptop from @Flipkart minutes.

7 minutes delivery.



Will keep this thread posted. — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) August 22, 2024

The user apparently decided to order a Laptop on the e-commerce platform. The user decided to make an entire X thread (of posts) in the matter. The first post from the user read, "Just ordered a laptop from @Flipkart minutes. 7 minutes delivery.Will keep this thread posted."

Further in the said thread, the user added, "Immediately after order, the tracking page showed "slightly delayed" and updated the time to 12 minutes."

In the matter of a minute, the scenes drastically changed, as the status of the delivery was updated. The user added, "The delivery partner has left from the store, shows 3 minutes now."

And, no time, the delivery personnel was there. The user remarked, "He is here! Unboxing now, before I give the OTP."

The user concluded the post and said, "So it took exactly 13 minutes from payment success to receiving it at the Starbucks I ordered it to."

Netizens Reaction

Many X users reacted to this abstruse delivery time .

One of them remarked, "India is really killing it in quick commerce. Not sure if it can be sustained in future but kudos for what's going on rn."

Another said, "Getting a laptop delivered in 13 minutes is insane! Indian quick commerce is on steroids!"

To be honest, I was looking at laptops for a few months now.



Today, when I went to my shortlist and selected the specific laptop there was an option to get it in 15 minutes... I'm not complaining. — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) August 22, 2024

On the question of whether the user needed to do so, the user responded with another post. In which, the user remarked, "To be honest, I was looking at laptops for a few months now.

Today, when I went to my shortlist and selected the specific laptop there was an option to get it in 15 minutes... I'm not complaining."