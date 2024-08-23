 Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services

Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services

Zomato shares, however, appear to have responded positively, despite this development. In the early hours of the day's trade on Friday, August 23, the company shares made gains of over 3 per cent.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wikipedia

As Zomato's decision to buy Paytm's ticketing business shrouds headlines, another development from the Deepinder Goyal company has now come to fore.

The delivery and quick service company has decided to close its ambitious 'Legends' service.

Zomato Shutters Legends

Zomato shares, however, appear to have responded positively, despite this development. In the early hours of the day's trade on Friday, August 23, the company shares made gains of over 3 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Dream11 App Allegedly Hacked, Security Director Arrested By Cyber Police
Dream11 App Allegedly Hacked, Security Director Arrested By Cyber Police
ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here
ICMAI CMA June 2024 Results Out: Pass Percentage, Scorecard Download Link Here
Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services
Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services
UK Sees 23% Drop In Indian Students Amid Stricter Migration Rules
UK Sees 23% Drop In Indian Students Amid Stricter Migration Rules

The confirmation of the termination of the Legends service came from the company CEO, Deepinder Goyal.

Read Also
Top 5 Stocks For August 23: Indigo, Nykaa, Ambuja & Wipro In Focus
article-image

Goyal took to his X account and said, "Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect."

Legends, an inter-city meal delivery service, was founded in 2022 with the novel idea of providing well-known foods from Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata to clients in other regions of the country.

The markets, however, appear to be swayed by the Gurugram-based company's acquisition of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-founded Paytm's ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore.

As a part of that deal, the company's entertainment ticketing business will transfer business to its 100 per cent subsidiaries, Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd (OTPL) and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd (WEPL). This will be followed by the sale of a 100 per cent stake in these subsidiaries (which operate the TicketNew and Insider platforms) to Zomato.

Zomato Shares Drop

Read Also
'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends...
article-image

In addition, it is also understood that the company's decision to terminate 'Legends' could be seen as a savvy move by investors in cost cutting, by the company.

The company shares, after making gains of over 3 per cent at the beginning of the day, slowly the entity's shares lost their momentum but continued on the green trail. Eventually, the shares regained their bullish momentum at 09:56 IST. The company shares surged by 3.45 per cent or Rs 8.90, climbing to Rs 266.86 a share.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services

Zomato Shares Make Early Gains After Shutting Down Intercity 'Legends' Services

Adani Group Looks To Sell 5% Stake In Adani Power, Ambuja Cements: Reports

Adani Group Looks To Sell 5% Stake In Adani Power, Ambuja Cements: Reports

FM Sitharaman Urges SIDBI, Rural Regional Banks To Ensure Credit To MSMEs

FM Sitharaman Urges SIDBI, Rural Regional Banks To Ensure Credit To MSMEs

Nestle CEO Shakeup: Mark Schneider Steps Down, Veteran Laurent Freixe to Lead From September 2024

Nestle CEO Shakeup: Mark Schneider Steps Down, Veteran Laurent Freixe to Lead From September 2024

Top 5 Stocks For August 23: Indigo, Nykaa, Ambuja & Wipro In Focus

Top 5 Stocks For August 23: Indigo, Nykaa, Ambuja & Wipro In Focus