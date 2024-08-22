'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends Service; Netizens React |

The food delivery giant, Zomato on Thursday, August 22, has officially discontinued its Intercity Legends service. Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Zomato’s co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, confirmed the closure, stating, “Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect.”

Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 22, 2024

Launched in 2022, Inter-city food delivery service Legends offered a unique proposition - delivering famous dishes from cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad to customers in other parts of the country.

Initially, there was no minimum order value, making it an attractive option for many. However, as the company struggled to make the model profitable, a minimum order threshold of Rs 5,000 was introduced. Despite these changes, financial viability remained elusive.

Screengrab of netizens comments | X

Zomato paused the service briefly and relaunched it in July 2023 with adjustments. However, these efforts did not translate into the desired results, leading to the ultimate decision to pull the plug.

Netizens Reaction - Mixed Opinions on the Discontinuation

Goyal’s post sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, many of whom shared their opinions on why the service didn’t take off.

An X user responded to Goyal's post and wrote, "I guess it was not marketed well. Not many people know about Zomato Legends."

"It was way too expensive, never heard anyone appreciate the overall product. Good decision to be honest," wrote an X user.

I am hearing about Zomato Legends for the first time today through this post..lol



It shows how bad was the marketing & service was — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) August 22, 2024