 'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends Service; Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends Service; Netizens React

'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends Service; Netizens React

Launched in 2022, Inter-city food delivery service Legends offered a unique proposition - delivering famous dishes from cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad to customers in other parts of the country.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends Service; Netizens React |

The food delivery giant, Zomato on Thursday, August 22, has officially discontinued its Intercity Legends service. Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Zomato’s co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, confirmed the closure, stating, “Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect.”

Launched in 2022, Inter-city food delivery service Legends offered a unique proposition - delivering famous dishes from cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad to customers in other parts of the country.

Read Also
RBI Eases FASTag And NCMC Payments With Auto-Replenishment Update
article-image

Initially, there was no minimum order value, making it an attractive option for many. However, as the company struggled to make the model profitable, a minimum order threshold of Rs 5,000 was introduced. Despite these changes, financial viability remained elusive.

Screengrab of netizens comments

Screengrab of netizens comments | X

Zomato paused the service briefly and relaunched it in July 2023 with adjustments. However, these efforts did not translate into the desired results, leading to the ultimate decision to pull the plug.

FPJ Shorts
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Recount The Trauma Of Sexual Assault As 'Yellow Shirt Guy' Roams Freely
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UGC NET June 2024 Postponed At Varanasi Center On August 21 Due To 'Technical Glitch'
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28
UPPSC Agricultural Services Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections By Aug 28
Read Also
Zomato-Paytm Deal: Delivery Company To Acquire Latter's Entertainment Ticketing Business For...
article-image

Netizens Reaction - Mixed Opinions on the Discontinuation

Goyal’s post sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, many of whom shared their opinions on why the service didn’t take off.

An X user responded to Goyal's post and wrote, "I guess it was not marketed well. Not many people know about Zomato Legends."

Another user added, "I guess it was not marketed well. Not many people know about Zomato Legends."

"It was way too expensive, never heard anyone appreciate the overall product. Good decision to be honest," wrote an X user.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DGCA Suspends Licence Of International Aircraft Sales After probe Into Cessna Plane Crash

DGCA Suspends Licence Of International Aircraft Sales After probe Into Cessna Plane Crash

High-Tech Features & New Price Tag: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110

High-Tech Features & New Price Tag: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110

'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends...

'Not Finding Product Market Fit': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces Shutdown Of Intercity Legends...

RBI Eases FASTag And NCMC Payments With Auto-Replenishment Update

RBI Eases FASTag And NCMC Payments With Auto-Replenishment Update

Premier Energies' Rs 2,830-cr IPO to open on Aug 27

Premier Energies' Rs 2,830-cr IPO to open on Aug 27