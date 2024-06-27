'Coming From Mars?' Flipkart Calls Customer After 6 Years To Resolve Issue Of Undelivered Slippers From 2018

An X user pointed out on the social media platform that Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce site, reached out to him after six years from the date of his order. Ahsan had ordered slippers during May 2018 through the shopping site, which stayed undelivered for a long term. Only this year, the customer claimed to have received a call from Flipkart checking about the order and the issue of undelivered item.

"After 6 yrs Flipkart called me for this order Asking me what issue I was facing," he wrote on X. Ahsan's post is now going viral.

Check post below

Ahsan posted a screenshot of his Flipkart order from 2018 online while telling internet users about receiving a call from them recently. The order details showed him checking out for a pair of slippers which was out for delivery that year itself, but allegedly not delivered till date.

No — Ahsan (@AHSANKHARBAI) June 26, 2024

The item ordered by the Flipkart customer was described as a size 6 Sparx Slippers, worth Rs 485. The order was noted to be confirmed and the delivery was expected to be done by May 20, 2018, but only to know that the customer ended up taking to a customer care agent even six years later.

Internet reacts after X post goes viral

On June 25, 2024, he shared a screenshot of his order and said that the company called him to enquire about the slippers and what went wrong. He mentioned in his X post that the company reached out to him six years later to know what issue he was facing that led the item to be undelivered. His post is now viral with more than 1.8 lakh views.

As soon as netizens came across the post, they reacted to it on a hilarious note, especially due to the duration involved in the order and communication.

Seeing the extreme delay, which extended not months but years together, people funnily asked whether the product was being sourced from mars, or if the company's call was made from the red planet.

😂 dilip bhai — Ahsan (@AHSANKHARBAI) June 26, 2024

Same brother — Ahsan (@AHSANKHARBAI) June 27, 2024

"Maybe you opened Flipkart from Internet Explorer," read a reply, while taking a dig at the slow speed of Flipkart's service. A few others also pointed out that they were experiencing a similar situation over their items which were ordered years ago. "You aren't alone," they said.