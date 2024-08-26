‘₹2,450 Won’t Fix It’: X User Slams IndiGo After Airline Loses Baggage With Items Worth ₹45,000; Netizens React |

Imagine boarding a flight and checking in your luggage, only to find out that your bag – containing valuables worth Rs 45,000 and crucial documents - has mysteriously disappeared. That is exactly what happened to Monik Sharma, a passenger from Assam, who flew from Kolkata to Guwahati.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that quickly went viral, Ravi Handa, voiced his frustration and demanded action from IndiGo, criticising the airline’s handling of the matter.

Handa in his post wrote, "Every day you learn how the system can mess you up in a new way. @IndiGo6E lost my friend's @nik1220's baggage on a domestic flight (Kolkata-Guwahati). The bag had stuff worth 45k in it along with important papers like Driving License, PAN, Aadhar, etc. "

"It was checked in at Kolkata airport. It never reached Guwahati. How can it vanish mid air? Was the plane leaking bags? Around a month later - Indigo has come back offering "compensation" of ₹2450. It is ridiculous. Just the bag would cost more than that. Apparently, there is a rule that the airline is liable for a maximum of ₹350 / kg in case they lose the bag," he added further.

Every day you learn how the system can mess you up in a new way. @IndiGo6E lost my friend's @nik1220's baggage on a domestic flight (Kolkata-Guwahati).



The bag had stuff worth 45k in it along with important papers like Driving License, PAN, Aadhar, etc.



It was checked in at… pic.twitter.com/L54ZUtOpHr — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) August 24, 2024

"That is just adding insult to injury. If someone from the Indigo social media team is reading this - please help him out. 2450₹ isn't going to fix it," he wrote.

But what really ignited public outrage was the compensation offered by IndiGo – a mere Rs 2,450.

IndiGo’s Response

After the post gained traction, garnering over 3 lakh views, with netizems weighed in on the situation.

In response to the backlash, IndiGo’s social media team reached out to Handa, assuring him that they would investigate the issue further.

Got a call from Kritika from @IndiGo6E 's social media team. They will look into it further.



Hoping @nik1220 gets some resolution.



Thank you for the call. — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) August 24, 2024

Public Reactions

Handa's post garnered several attention from netizens with some sympathising with the passenger while others pointing out that carrying valuables in check-in luggage is risky and against common travel advisories.

An X user responding to Handa's post wrote, "₹350 per ka is for cargo. For loss, delay or damage to baggage on domestic flights the max liability is ₹20K per passenger. Refer page 8 of the DGCA Passenger Charter."

Another user added, "The airlines ask you not to keep any valuables (cash and jewellery especially) in the checked-in luggage. Even important documentation like DL, PAN etc. Even a consumer court can't help here, move on."

Credit cards have baggage loss insurance.



PS: as a thumb rule, don’t put anything valuable in checkin bag. Anyone can open your bag anytime during transit and no-one is liable for anything missing in your bag. — Materialistic Professor (@ProfMaterial) August 24, 2024