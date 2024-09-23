EY Allegedly Tries To Silence Its Employees Reacting To Anna Sebastian Perayil's Death; Threatens Them With 'Action'

X

The death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil has shook all facets of the corporate world. The CA who worked with one of the biggest professional services companies, EY, died of work-related stress.

This incident has led to the emergence of discourse over work-culture and toxicity at workplaces, with many in and outside the industry reacting to the matter.

EY Tries To Silence Employees

Now, in another development in matter, an employee of Ernst & Young, has allegedly claimed that the UK-based company is purportedly trying to silence those employees who are reacting or commenting on pots and other communique on the matter.

According to a post on LinkedIn, one of the company's employees was bullied after they commented on a post regarding Perayil's unfortunate demise.

In the aforementioned LinkedIn post, the user shared a screengrab of the conversation that they had with said employee. The details regarding the EY professional's identity had been redacted by the user.

EY Employee's Confession

In the chat, the EY employee said, "I wanted to tell something, just keep my identity name and department hidden)."

The EY employee was allegedly forced to delete the comment.

In the chat, the cornered employee further added, "I commented on a post of someone regarding Anna and I did not tell anything about EY but still I am bullied by a Seniors of my firm that I can't comment on, so I had to delete."

'Strict Action'

Furthermore, the employee also spoke of the supposed ramifications of their actions regarding the matter.

The chart further read, "The next day we had a call and were told to not do any comment posts or anything. And people who has done this will face serious action. Then I got a call from a partner saying, Can I do and should take care or serious action can be taken."

The death of Anna Sebastian Peryail is currently under investigation. The Union Ministry of Labour informed, that it has officially taken cognisance of the matter.