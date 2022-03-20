'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 9: Vivek Agnihotri's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore mark

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is super excited about the critical acclaim and the humongous response his latest release ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been receiving across the country.

Certainly, one of the most talked about and highly debated films of its time, 'The Kashmir Files' has been performing supremely well at the box office, breaking records set by the biggest money-spinners of Bollywood and setting the cash registers ringing.

Taking to his social media recently Taran Adarsh mentioned, "#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than all 8 days... Trending like #Baahubali2 in Weekend 2... There's a strong possibility of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz.

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged a winner at the box office.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is performing spectacularly well at the box-office and is expected to hit the target of Rs 175 crore on Monday, March 21.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 12:27 PM IST