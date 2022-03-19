'The Kashmir Files': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said director Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Kashmir Files' "incites hate" and "distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence".

Taking to Twitter, the former Union minister wrote, "Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule."

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will comfortably cross Rs 150 cr in its second weekend as the Aadvance bookings for today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) are phenomenal. It has earned Rs 116.45 cr so far.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:42 PM IST