Farhan Akhtar spills the beans on his newly-married life with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been married for almost a month now. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony on February 19 and has been enjoying the post-marital bliss ever since.

While both of them have shared pictures from their festivities on their social media handles, they have refrained from interacting with the media.

But now, in his first statement post wedding, Farhan opened up on his married life with Shibani.

He told India Today that he does not feel any different post the wedding as the couple has been together for many years now. He added that the marriage just puts an official tag to their relationship.

Farhan also said that their relationship has been amazing since the time they started dating to now, when they have taken it to the next level.

Farhan and Shibani got married at a farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of their close friends and family. Among those who were present at their wedding were Hrithik Roshan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Farah Khan and Rhea Chakraborty.

Post the wedding, the couple also threw a lavish bash in Mumbai for their industry friends. It was attended by the who's who of tinsel town. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Gauri Khan were among those who marked their attendance at the party.

