'Are you pregnant?': Shibani Dandekar's latest pictures with Farhan Akhtar spark pregnancy rumours

Days after her wedding with Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar shared a string of pictures from their first photoshoot post marriage on social media.

However, as much as fans liked the pictures, they were also left wondering if the actress was pregnant.

Loading View on Instagram

Soon after Shibani shared the pictures, people bombarded her comments section asking her if she was pregnant. Some even went ahead to congratulate the couple "for the little one".

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Shibani's pictures have given rise to speculations regarding her pregnancy. Post their wedding, a picture from the festivities had gone viral on the internet and even then, netizens claimed that Shibani had a visible baby bump.

Farhan Akhtar got married to Shibani Dandekar on February 19 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Among the guests who were present at their wedding were Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

They even threw a lavish party in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry.

The couple began dating in 2018, a year after Farhan divorced his first wife Adhuna Bhabani. The couple have two daughters, both of whom live with Adhuna.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:07 PM IST