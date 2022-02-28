Check out Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani's cryptic post after his marriage with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 amid huge fanfare.

However, Farhan's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani maintained her silence throughout the festivities and refrained from reacting to questions regarding the wedding.

However, on Monday, Adhuna finally broke her silence and warned trolls that she will block them if they don't have anything positive to say.

"Heads up trollers. I'm just straight up blocking anyone who doesn't have something positive to contribute here!"

She also captioned the post with the hashtags, " #liveandletlive #goodvibesonly".

Preity Zinta dropped a rather cheeky comment under the post which read, "Except for Covid positive I hope. Love u babe."

Farhan married Adhuna in 2000, after being in a relationship with her for 3 years. They met during the filming of his directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai', which also marked Adhuna's debut as a hairstylist in Bollywood.

However, they decided to part ways in 2017. The couple have two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

Farhan began dating Shibani in 2018, and the couple finally took the plunge a week ago in the presence of their friends and family. Among the guests present at their wedding were Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Farah Khan.

They even threw a lavish party in Mumbai later which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, and others marked their presence at the gala event.

Adhuna is also rumoured to be dating actor Dino Morea's brother Nicolo, but the two have remained tightlipped over their relationship status.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:27 PM IST