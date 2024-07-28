World Hepatitis Day Today: Extra Care Needed In Monsoon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hepatitis infecting people at the age of 25 to 35 years is getting severe and proving fatal. Therefore, gastroenterologists have suggested using boiled water to protect liver. They said doctors should suggest vaccination against Hepatitis-A.

During rainy season, when there is chance of sewage mixing with potable water, people should be careful and use boiled water specially in remote areas. Gastroenterologist Dr CC Chaubal said, “In 1955-56, in Nazafgarh (Delhi), sewage mixed in pipe water supply spread hepatitis on a large scale in Delhi.

Similarly, in Bhopal, tap water supply was mixing with sewage at a hotel in 1995. It caused hepatitis to many hotel visitors.” “If virus attacks in infant stage, it gives natural immunity and patients are cured.

If same virus attacks at the age of 25-35 years when body immunity is very strong but its severity is also high, it proves fatal. Last week, a 35-year-old woman died due to Hepatitis A. A piano player who visited Jharkhand last week got infected with Hepatitis. Currently, he is undergoing treatment,” Dr Chaubal added.

Sanskrit Vidyalaya wins tourism quiz

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Sanskrit Vidyalaya, TT Nagar, won the district-level tourism quiz organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board held at Campion School on Saturday. The winning team will represent Bhopal in the state level competition to be held on September 26. Sharda Vidya Mandir, Barkhedi and Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar, were runners-up.

The first three winning teams of all the districts were given coupons for two nights and three-day stay and the three runners-up teams were given coupons for one night and two-day stay in MP Tourism Development Corporation hotels as gifts.