Work On Gwalior-Agra Greenfield Highway Likely To Start In Current FY: Minister

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Ajay Tamta has said work on the 88.4 km six-lane greenfield highway between Gwalior and Agra, to be built at a cost of Rs 4,216 crore, is likely to begin in the current financial year.

Once the project is completed, the travel time between Gwalior (in Madhya Pradesh) and Agra (Uttar Pradesh) will be reduced to one hour from the present three hours, the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways told reporters on Saturday.

"Madhya Pradesh has set a new dimension of development, which has provided facilities to the public. The work of preparing the detailed project report of the Rs 4,612 crore six-lane greenfield highway, which is 88.4 kilometres long, has been completed. The work on this project is likely to start in this financial year as tenders have been floated," Tamta said.

He also said an approval has been received for building the western bypass of Gwalior's ring road.

The 28.8 km western bypass will also be constructed in Gwalior at a cost of Rs 1,004 crore, which will give a boost to the area's development, the minister said.

Tamta said his ministry has completed the work of Gwalior-Jhansi highway, which has reduced the travel time between the two cities from three hours to one hour.