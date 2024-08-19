 Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha Bandhan (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWomen Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha Bandhan (WATCH)

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha Bandhan (WATCH)

The India unit of the UNICEF appreciated Yadav's initiative to provide sanitary napkins to schoolgirls in a bid to to promote menstrual health among adolescents.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said women's reservations in Parliament and assemblies will empower them. | FPJ Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The move to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and the state assemblies will greatly empower them, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, he said the government was committed to working for women's welfare and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the legislation providing women 33 per cent reservation in elected bodies.

FPJ Shorts
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'
'Never Had To Call For My Cheques': Arjun Bijlani Bids Adieu To His Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
'Never Had To Call For My Cheques': Arjun Bijlani Bids Adieu To His Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

"The role of women in public welfare works has increased. PM Modi has given 33 pc reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas. It is a big decision. The world will see the power of Indian democracy. India will continue to grow under the leadership of Modi ji," Yadav said.

Read Also
Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...
article-image

UNICEF praised MP CM Mohan Yadav

Incidentally, on Saturday, the India unit of the UNICEF appreciated Yadav's initiative to provide sanitary napkins to schoolgirls in a bid to to promote menstrual health among adolescents.

"The government had announced plans to provide sanitary pads to girls studying in high school and high secondary. I am thankful as the government scheme has been appreciated," he said.

Read Also
MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony
article-image

On August 11, Yadav transferred Rs 57.18 crore into the accounts of 19 lakh schoolgirls as part of Samagra Shiksha Programme, under which sanitary napkins are provided to girls in Classes VII to XII

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...

Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Meet Muslim Women Who Have Been Tying Rakhi To Hindu Brothers For Decades

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Meet Muslim Women Who Have Been Tying Rakhi To Hindu Brothers For Decades