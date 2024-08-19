 Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti Rai Extend Personal Greetings (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti Rai Extend Personal Greetings (WATCH)

Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti Rai Extend Personal Greetings (WATCH)

Hundreds of women took the free bus rides in BCLL buses to their brothers' homes and praised the decision of the Mayor Rai.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Minister Vishvas Sarang hailed the decision of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Mayor Malti Rai to provide free rides in Bhopal City Link Limited buses to women and girls on Raksha Bandhan on Monday. Sarang and Rai visited city buses to personally extend the festive greeting to women.

In one of the city buses, he interacted with a little girl and offered sweets to her. He asked the girl whether she was going to the house of his mama (maternal uncle), to which she smiled and said, "Yes." Hundreds of women took the free bus rides in BCLL buses to their brothers' homes and praised the decision of the Mayor Rai.

FPJ Shorts
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
How Excess Coffee Intake Can Lead To Heart Attacks? Know Healthy Alternatives To Caffeine
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'I Felt Cheated': Mudassar Aziz REACTS To UAE Deleting Scene On Fardeen Khan's Character's Sexuality In Khel Khel Mein
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'
'Not Putting This For Hamper': Abhishek Banerjee Says His Comment On Being Thrown Out Of Dharma Productions Is 'Completely Misinterpreted'
'Never Had To Call For My Cheques': Arjun Bijlani Bids Adieu To His Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
'Never Had To Call For My Cheques': Arjun Bijlani Bids Adieu To His Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
Read Also
Shocker! Agniveer Plans ₹50 Lakh Gold Heist In Bhopal; Loots Jewellery Shop Owner At Gunpoint
article-image

WATCH the video here: Minister Sarang, Mayor Rai Greet Woman

Read Also
VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within...
article-image

Free rides effective across 25 routes till 9 p.m.

Interacting with media persons, Vishvas Sarang said that on the pious festival of Raksha Bandhan, Mayor Malti Rai had taken a great decision to send the sisters to the houses of their brothers in buses owned by Bhopal Municipal Corporation at no cost.

The free bus ride for women will be effective till 9 p.m. There are around 368 BCLL buses that run on 25 different routes in Bhopal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...

Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti...

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

WATCH: Devotees Flock Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Achaleshwar Mahadev In Gwalior, Somnath In Gujarat On...

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Meet Muslim Women Who Have Been Tying Rakhi To Hindu Brothers For Decades

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Meet Muslim Women Who Have Been Tying Rakhi To Hindu Brothers For Decades