Bhopal Offers Free City Bus Ride For Women On Raksha Bandhan; Minister Vishvas Sarang, Mayor Malti Rai Extend Personal Greetings (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Minister Vishvas Sarang hailed the decision of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Mayor Malti Rai to provide free rides in Bhopal City Link Limited buses to women and girls on Raksha Bandhan on Monday. Sarang and Rai visited city buses to personally extend the festive greeting to women.

In one of the city buses, he interacted with a little girl and offered sweets to her. He asked the girl whether she was going to the house of his mama (maternal uncle), to which she smiled and said, "Yes." Hundreds of women took the free bus rides in BCLL buses to their brothers' homes and praised the decision of the Mayor Rai.

WATCH the video here: Minister Sarang, Mayor Rai Greet Woman

Free rides effective across 25 routes till 9 p.m.

Interacting with media persons, Vishvas Sarang said that on the pious festival of Raksha Bandhan, Mayor Malti Rai had taken a great decision to send the sisters to the houses of their brothers in buses owned by Bhopal Municipal Corporation at no cost.

The free bus ride for women will be effective till 9 p.m. There are around 368 BCLL buses that run on 25 different routes in Bhopal.