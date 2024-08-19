MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Parvati Dam, constructed between Rajgarh and Sehore, has been completed but it has significantly impacted several villages in Sehore constituency. Hundreds of farmers have lost land in dam's submergence zone. Villagers’ land in Mahuakheda, Rawatkheda, Chandbad, Gawan and Dugarv have been acquired by the government with Mahuakheda and Rawatkheda being the most affected.

To accommodate the displaced villagers, a rehabilitation colony is being laid on Gawan Hill. However, reports have surfaced about substandard construction work with allegations that the contractor has been using poor quality material.

Buildings such as the community centre, anganwadi, school, and primary health centre are already showing signs of deterioration, with leaking roofs and damp walls. The drainage system in the colony has also collapsed, raising serious concerns among villagers. Complaints have been lodged with Collector Praveen Singh regarding these issues.

Plot levelling neglected, costs to rise

The rehabilitation colony, intended for those displaced by Resai project, is supposed to provide essential facilities such as roads, electricity, water supply, drainage, community buildings, a sub-health centre, primary and middle schools, and an anganwadi centre. The construction, with a budget of approximately Rs7 crore, has been marred by accusations of substandard work by the contractor, Rawat Builders. Congress leader Devi Singh Tanwar has formally complained to collector, demanding an investigation.

Response from officials

Anil Tripathi, SDO of the water resources department in Narsinghgarh, acknowledged the villagers' complaints, stating that the contractor has been instructed to rectify issues. He said repair work was being carried out. The damaged platforms will also be repaired. Discussions are going on with senior officials regarding lack of budget for plot levelling.