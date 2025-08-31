Woman Attempts ATM Theft In MP's Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested

Woman Attempts ATM Theft In Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A theft came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, where a 24-year-old woman attempted an ATM theft along with her 16-year-old nephew to pay her nephew’s school fees on Friday night.

According to reports, the woman identified as Bharti Mehra, resident of Indira Colony, Chichli Narsinghpur reached the ATM on an Activa scooter carrying iron rods, a steel ring rod, a strip of metal and pinchers.

Both the accused, the reportedly attempted to break the money vending machine but failed to damage it and collect money. Then the two of them, vandalised the property and caused damage worth nearly ₹50k. They also stole three CCTV cameras installed inside the kiosk.

The following day, on August 30, Branch manager Sunil Kumar Meena lodged a complaint about the vandalised kiosk and damaged machine, after which Sanjeevani Nagar police initiated a probe. CCTV footage led to the identification of the accused. During interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime and revealed that she had no money to pay her nephew’s Class 11 fees, which led them to commit this crime.

The cops found one CCTV cameras in her scooter's trunk and the other two cameras along with the remaining tools were recovered from the woman's house.

Sanjeevani Nagar Police Station in-charge VD Dwivedi said that a case has been registered under sections 303(2), 334(2) and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The woman has been arrested and sent to jail, while the minor was registered as a juvenile delinquent and presented in the court.