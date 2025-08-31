 Woman Attempts ATM Theft In MP's Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWoman Attempts ATM Theft In MP's Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested

Woman Attempts ATM Theft In MP's Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested

The woman vandalised the ATM kiosk causing a damage of ₹50k

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Woman Attempts ATM Theft In Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A theft came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, where a 24-year-old woman attempted an ATM theft along with her 16-year-old nephew to pay her nephew’s school fees on Friday night.

According to reports, the woman identified as Bharti Mehra, resident of Indira Colony, Chichli Narsinghpur reached the ATM on an Activa scooter carrying iron rods, a steel ring rod, a strip of metal and pinchers.

Both the accused, the reportedly attempted to break the money vending machine but failed to damage it and collect money. Then the two of them, vandalised the property and caused damage worth nearly ₹50k. They also stole three CCTV cameras installed inside the kiosk.

Read Also
‘Every Field Has Struggles, Youth Should Not Be Afraid,’ Says Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake At...
article-image

The following day, on August 30, Branch manager Sunil Kumar Meena lodged a complaint about the vandalised kiosk and damaged machine, after which Sanjeevani Nagar police initiated a probe. CCTV footage led to the identification of the accused. During interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime and revealed that she had no money to pay her nephew’s Class 11 fees, which led them to commit this crime.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources
PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources

The cops found one CCTV cameras in her scooter's trunk and the other two cameras along with the remaining tools were recovered from the woman's house.

Read Also
WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'
article-image

Sanjeevani Nagar Police Station in-charge VD Dwivedi said that a case has been registered under sections 303(2), 334(2) and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The woman has been arrested and sent to jail, while the minor was registered as a juvenile delinquent and presented in the court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Woman Attempts ATM Theft In MP's Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested

Woman Attempts ATM Theft In MP's Narsinghpur To Pay Nephew’s School Fees; Arrested

Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhopal Memorial Hospital, Shri Ram...

Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhopal Memorial Hospital, Shri Ram...

‘Every Field Has Struggles, Youth Should Not Be Afraid,’ Says Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake At...

‘Every Field Has Struggles, Youth Should Not Be Afraid,’ Says Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake At...

West Central Railway Announces 11 Bi-Weekly Puja Special Service For Festive Rush

West Central Railway Announces 11 Bi-Weekly Puja Special Service For Festive Rush

WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'

WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'