With 194 new corona cases, Bhopal breach 5,000-mark

BHOPAL: Corona cases in Bhopal breached 5,000-mark with 194 positive cases being reported on Thursday. With the virus spreading its tentacles in posh colonies of the city no respite is in offing. The 10-day lockdown in the city is to begin from midnight of July 24.
Corona tally in Bhopal stood at 5,064 positive cases and toll 144 on Thursday evening.
CRPF Bangrasia reported two positive cases while RAF campus (Hinotiya) reported five cases. Similarly, CID (PHQ), Police Colony (Idgah Hills) and 23rd Battalion (Bhadbhada) reported one positive case each.
E-1, Arera Colony reported one positive case. CI Colony and Jahangirabad reported two cases. Delux Katara Hills and Staff colony, Katara Hills and Narayan Nagar (Hoshangabad Road) reported one case each.
Shivaji Nagar reported 10 positive and five of them were from same Yadav family. Palak Hotel, Raisen Road, police line, Navin Nagar (Aishbag) reported four positives and 3-EME centre (Bairagarh) reported four positives each.
Emerald Park, Patel Nagar, Vaishali Nasgar and Patrakar Colony reported two cases each. Similarly, Ambedkar Nagar and Bakti Niketan and Salimar Garden reported two cases each.
Regal town and Regal Kasturi (Awadpuri), Rivera Township and Data Colony (Airport Road) reported one positive case each. Shymla Hills, Peoples Hospital, Harshvardhan Nagar, Fine Avenue, Kolar and Kadambari Homes (Bagmugalia) reported one case each.
Similarly, One tree Hills (Bairagarh), Parash Height (Karond) Fiza Colony (Karond), Lal Masjid (Chauni Pathan), Bag Umrao Dulha, Apsra Talkies, PHC( Ratibad), and in Ayodhya. Areas on the bypass and colonies like Semra Kalan, Ashok Vihar(Anand Nagar), Sagar Land Mark, Santoshi Vihar and Arjun Nagar reported one case each. Tulsi Nagar, Rachna Nagar and Chuna Bhatti reported positive cases. Lakherapura, Quazi compound, Janta Quarter, Sai Baba Nagar also reported cases.
