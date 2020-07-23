Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh just discovered that Twitter considers his tweets 'sensitive content'. Taking to the microblogging site, the senior leader raised pliant and demanded a response of the Twitter Country Head of India as to why are they blocking his tweets and considering them as 'sensitive content'.

Digvijaya, on his twitter handle, wrote, "Twitter has been blocking my tweets saying it 'includes potentially sensitive content' such as these without telling me what is 'potentially sensitive content' in my tweets? I need to have the response of the Twitter Country Head of India.