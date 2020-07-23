Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh just discovered that Twitter considers his tweets 'sensitive content'. Taking to the microblogging site, the senior leader raised pliant and demanded a response of the Twitter Country Head of India as to why are they blocking his tweets and considering them as 'sensitive content'.
Digvijaya, on his twitter handle, wrote, "Twitter has been blocking my tweets saying it 'includes potentially sensitive content' such as these without telling me what is 'potentially sensitive content' in my tweets? I need to have the response of the Twitter Country Head of India.
Digvijaya Singh further tweeted, "I am a responsible Indian citizen who has been elected to MP Assembly 5 times Lok Sabha twice and Rajya Sabha twice. I have been Minister in MP and chief minister of MP for 10 years. Why should I post any objectionable tweet?" added the senior Congress leader.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)