Corona blast in Bhopal, 212 cases hit daily tally all-time high

BHOPAL: The state capital on Wednesday recorded 212 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections, bringing the virus count to 4870 in the city. The death toll in the city on the day stood at 138.
Coronavirus continued to sting the posh colonies of New Bhopal. A 95-year-old woman from Sanjay Colony was among the people who were tested positive for the infection in 24 hours.
Four fresh corona cases surfaced at Char Imli on the day. A former director of Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), who resides in the area has tested positive for the virus.
One staffer each at three police stations has been tested positive for the infection. After SI tested positive for the virus, the entire staff including SHO of Piplani police station will be subjected to corona test. Similarly, one staffer each at Aishbag and Chhola Mandir police stations has contracted coronavirus.
Seven new corona cases surfaced at Arera Colony. While three of a family at E-6 were found to be infected, two positive cases came from E-3and one from E-7 area of the Arera Colony. North TT Nagar reported three positives. Professor colony reported two more positives. In Shivaji Nagar two members of a family and their neighbor have tested positive.
While two Covid-19 cases were reported from RAF (Bangrasia), CID, PHQ, PNB Colony, Idgah Hills each reported one positive case.
SBI LHO reported four fresh positive cases. One more positive came from boys hostel E-block of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), while a junior resident doctor at AIIMS has been tested positive.
Four persons each have been diagnosed with the infection at Chandukhedi, Gupta Colony and Sanjay Colony. Three members of the same family have been reported in Shamardha.
Shymla Hills and British Park covered campus (Ratibad), 4-bunglow (Mindori), Saket Nagar, Trilanga, Bima Kunj, Girnar Vallay (Ayodhya bypass), SRG Campus reported one positive each.
Red Square Society (Jatkhedi), Crystal Ideal City and Shivlok Colony, BDA Colony (Koh-e-Fiza), Kabira Apartment, Shaheed Nagar, Kotra (same family) reported two positives each. Similarly, 12-bus stop (Arera Colony), Ashok Vihar (Ashoka Garden) reported two positives. Indus Town(Ratanpur) again reported a positive case. Two members of the family from Shankaracharya Nagar, Mata Mandir, Shym Nagar, and Barkheda have been tested positive.
A doctor has tested positive from Pragati Parishar, Depot Chowraha. Guru Govind Narayan Modern Town reported one positive. D-Mart Barkhedi and coach factory at Rajendra Nagar reported positive cases.
Fresh cases
Arera Colony-7
Char Imli- 4
North TT Nagar- 3
SBI LHO -4
Chandukhedi -4
Gupta Colony-4
Sanjay Colony-4
Shamardha-3
Shivaji Nagar- 3
Professor Colony- 2
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)