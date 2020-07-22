Corona blast in Bhopal, 212 cases hit daily tally all-time high

BHOPAL: The state capital on Wednesday recorded 212 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections, bringing the virus count to 4870 in the city. The death toll in the city on the day stood at 138.

Coronavirus continued to sting the posh colonies of New Bhopal. A 95-year-old woman from Sanjay Colony was among the people who were tested positive for the infection in 24 hours.

Four fresh corona cases surfaced at Char Imli on the day. A former director of Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), who resides in the area has tested positive for the virus.

One staffer each at three police stations has been tested positive for the infection. After SI tested positive for the virus, the entire staff including SHO of Piplani police station will be subjected to corona test. Similarly, one staffer each at Aishbag and Chhola Mandir police stations has contracted coronavirus.

Seven new corona cases surfaced at Arera Colony. While three of a family at E-6 were found to be infected, two positive cases came from E-3and one from E-7 area of the Arera Colony. North TT Nagar reported three positives. Professor colony reported two more positives. In Shivaji Nagar two members of a family and their neighbor have tested positive.