Bhopal: 16 areas of the old city to be under five-day lockdown; Check out the full list

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Bhopal. A review of all the departments with the respective ministers and discussions was held on ‘Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’.

In view of the continuous increase in the number of corona positive cases, Bhopal District authorities have announced a complete five day lockdown, which will come into effect at 8 pm on Tuesday (July 21) and go on till 6 am on July 24. Sunday curfew will continue as usual, which makes it a five day lockdown. Not all localities will be under the pandemic lockdown. Few areas of the old city will be in focus.

As per the guidelines issued by authorities, no movement will be allowed in the areas under lockdown, barring essential services and medical emergencies.

The areas of Old City to be under lockdown are:

Chowk Bazaar

Ibrahimpura

Budhwara

Jumerati

Marwari Road

Lakherapura

Loha Bazaar

Sarafa Bazaar

Imami Gate

Kotwali

Mangalwara

Kumharpura

Khjanchi Gali

Gurjarpura

Silawatpura

New Itwara