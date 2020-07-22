Bhopal: Shankar Lodhi, wanted in 18 cases, arrested after cops shoot him on the leg in encounter

The Bhopal police on Wednesday morning arrested a dreaded criminal after fire was exchanged between the cops and members of his gang. It ended after the police shot the criminal on his foot and apprehended him.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Shekhar Lodhi, was wanted in 18 criminal cases. He had a Rs 20,000 bounty placed on him.

On being intercepted, he tried escaping, but was shot on his leg near Sanskar Valley in Ratibar area