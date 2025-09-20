Winds Of Excitement: Raja Bhoj Sailing Championship 2025 Returns To Bhopal’s Upper Lake |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a windless opening day that kept sailors ashore, the Raja Bhoj Multiclass Sailing Championship 2025 finally unfurled in full force on the sparkling waters of the Upper Lake, Bhopal.

With conditions finally favouring racing, Day 1 turned into a thrilling spectacle of speed and seamanship as young competitors displayed artistry in tacking, gybing, and chasing the wind.

Clubs from across the country clashed for early supremacy in what promises to be one of India’s most competitive multiclass sailing regattas.

Athletes took part in races in various categories including 29er Boys & Girls, 420 Mixed Class, Optimist, ILCA 4 on Friday. The event was sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, MPSTDC, SBI, BIG FM, and SGT University.

High-octane racing saw Sharanya/Shivam (NYSC) storm into the lead, followed by Rudresh Patel/Mayank Rajput (NSS) under 29er Boys & Girls. The girls’ division was commanded by Shagun Jha and Aparna Choudhary (NSS), who sailed a flawless race.

Intense teamwork defined the 420 Mixed Class category. Eklavya Batham and Vanshika Sikarwar (NSS) claimed first, narrowly ahead of Deekshitha and Raheem (TSA). Samriddhi Batham and Parth Singh Chouhan (NSS) secured third.

NSS sailors showed dominance in both boys and girls under ILCA 4. Rajveer Yadav, Ankit Singh Sisodiya, and Ghanshyam Yadav filled the boys’ podium, while Tulsi Patle led the girls’ fleet ahead of Aastha Pandey and Mahi Verma.

The future of Indian sailing shone bright in the Optimists. In Green (Boys), a USC sweep by Doady, Diang, and Aryan Sangma delighted the crowd, while Vritika Mhatre (YAM) impressed in the girls’ division.

For the Main fleet, Jagrav Kumar (NSS) topped the boys’ and Sreya Krishna Lakshmi Narayanan (TNSA) the girls’ standings.

Slicing through the Upper Lake winds, Mohit Mhatre (YAM) and Sai Santosh Patil (YAM) took titles in Boys U15 and U17 respectively Under Techno 293 Windsurfing. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Kajale (MG&G Area) dominated Girls U15, and Tejasvi Prajapati (NSS) surged ahead in Girls U17.

Organised by EME Sailing Club under the aegis of Yachting Association of India (YAI), the event has drawn over 100 sailors from 14 clubs across India.