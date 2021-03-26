Weapons Vs salary: Merely .22 % for arms and 72.95 % for salaries of cops in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Every year the police department is curtailing its budget to purchase arms and ammunition for the force. The Assembly has passed the budget of Rs 8,57,40,906 for the police department, for the financial year 2021-22. Of this .22 per cent has been allocated for purchase of arms and ammunition, while 72.95 per cent will go into disbursement of salaries and allowances to police personnel.

Presently in the state around 1.30 lakh police personnel are present and every year more and more recruitment are taking place.

As the size of the police department is increasing year by year and in comparison the department is allotting less amount of rupees to purchase the arms and ammunition.

The other states of the nation are spending a good amount on the modernisation of their police force and also providing the ultra modern arms and ammunition to face the challenges of the modern era. But in state MP the story is different.

The most of the amount of the budget as 72.95 per cent is allocated to the police department spent on their salaries and allowances. For the salaries more than 58 per cent and for the allowances more than 14 per cent of the budget will be spent.