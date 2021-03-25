Bhopal: Winning streak of MP's Chinki continues, aims for another gold at ISSF World Cup

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh shooter Chinki Yadav claimed another gold at the International Shooting Sport Federationís World Cup on Thursday. The 21-year-old state shooter teamed up with Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker to clinch her second gold of the championship, defeating the Poland trio.

The blue clad women power clinched gold at 25 m pistol event at the range in New Delhi.

Chinki said she always imagined playing for the nation as she watched the players practice at the stadium from a single room dorm in the premises.

She said her first ever World Cup medal was a great confidence-booster. She knew she had to keep her calm even though it was a gold, said the exuberant shooter. Chinki has now won another gold medal for the nation consecutively.

She has been selected for the Olympics and the World Cup, as she puts, has imbibed faith in her that she can win a medal for India at Olympics as well.

Chinki said as a child she wanted to play gymnastics or snooker. But shooting has found her, she added. She, although, wishes to play one of these sports someday in future.

First National gold in 2013 (team event), bronze in individual event

International medals- 5 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze

National medals- 6 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze