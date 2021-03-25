Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur district hospital achieves certification target of 93.3 points

Alirajpur: The constant hard work of the staff of Alirajpur District Hospital has paid off as the district hospital has achieved remarkable achievement in achieving a target certification at the national level standards. Constant efforts were made to get the target, which resulted in the district achieving a success certificate.

It is noteworthy that the assessment unit has to pass the national level standards to achieve the target certification. To get a certificate, an assessment has been done of the new lab roam situated at the trauma center at the district hospital.

The assessment was done after extensively testing different set standards. Under this, the lab room arrangements were tested on 8 types of standards. Service Provider, Patent Rights, Input, Support Services, Clinical Services, Infection Control System, Quality Management and all these along with the assessment of Outcome. From December 2019, the new lab room at the trauma center started. On average, there are 7 to 8 deliveries per day and 180 to 200 deliveries per month.

The entire development has been done under the guidance of district collector Surabhi Gupta, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Prakash Dhoke and civil surgeon Dr KC Gupta and others.