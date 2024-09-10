 WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises To Purchase Soybean At MSP
States like Maharashtra, Karnataka demanded for purchase of Soybeans and permission has been granted to them to purchase soybeans under the PSS scheme, he added.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter is a farmer-friendly prime minister and it is the government's commitment to purchase soybean from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Under the PSS (Price Support Scheme) Yojana, the Central government had given the permission to purchase Moong in Madhya Pradesh. I think the purchase of moong has almost completed," Chouhan told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked about farmers' raising voice for Soybean purchase, the Union Minister said, "Narendra Modi is a farmer-friendly Prime Minister. The support price of Soybean is fixed which is Rs 4994 a quintal. It is our commitment to purchase Soybean from farmers at the minimum support price. It is the commitment of the Modi government and BJP-led NDA government to give the value to farmers of their hard work and there is a scheme for the same."

"We are in touch with the Madhya Pradesh government. There is a bit of delay in the arrival of soybean crops. There are two schemes of purchase and under any of them, the Madhya Pradesh government can purchase Soybeans at a minimum support price. We will give permission immediately as it is the priority of PM Modi to give proper money to farmers of their production," Chouhan said.

"Our officers are in touch with the state government and soon a decision will be taken. I also assure the farmers of Madhya Pradesh and in other states as well that we will give the immediate permission to purchase at the minimum support price decided according to states' wishes," he concluded.

