WATCH: Signed MoUs Worth ₹2 Lakh Crores Investment So Far, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Regional Industry Conclave | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed pleasure over getting significant response from conclaves saying that the state government has signed MoUs of over Rs 2 Lakh crores investment so far.

The fourth Regional Industries Conclave of the state is being organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Police Academy Ground in Sagar on Friday. Industrialists and investors across India and abroad will participate in the conclave.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Our focus is on the four categories specified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Especially about looking for new job opportunities for youth in Madhya Pradesh and for welfare of the poor, women and farmers and all types of industries to be set up here and people get employment; the state generates revenue, GST increases and all parameters of development go forward."

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Investors Meet, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Focus is on the four categories specified by PM Narendra Modi - especially about looking for new job opportunities for youth in Madhya Pradesh, that industries be set up, that the state generate revenue, GST… pic.twitter.com/mqLqgcfyEh — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

"We have organised regional industry conclaves from time-to-time so that its impact is seen in all the divisions and regions in the state. The kind of response that we have been getting on a large scale, I can say that we have signed MoUs of over Rs 2 Lakh Crores investment so far. This will continue. Regional Industries Conclave is being organised in Sagar today. The Bundelkhand region and it is full of possibilities. We are encouraging all kinds of industries and all sectors," the CM said.

"Besides this, the government is focussing on ensuring that students well versed in IT, AI, engineering services and high tech remain in the state itself and their capabilities be utilised. I am satisfied that many industrialists are arriving here who have been in these businesses for a long time. We have received a major proposal for a data centre in Sagar. We hope that with the results, after Sagar will go ahead with Rewa, Narmadapuram, Hoshangabad, Shahdol," he further said.

The MP CM said that the focus is on the district level and responsibilities have been allocated to district collectors.

"We will further focus on the district level. We have given the responsibility to district collectors to solve the problems in the district so that industries can be set up at earliest. Every person can get work according to their ability and ample opportunities to be created for business. I am quite hopeful that we will double our economy within three years and we are moving forward with the same target," he said.

Notably, the Regional Industry Conclaves are being held in the state as a pre-event of the "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025".

GIS-2025 is proposed to be organised in Bhopal on February 7 and 8 next year. The main objective of the GIS-2025 Summit is to establish Madhya Pradesh as a favourable investment destination and to include it among the leading states of the country by highlighting the capabilities, abundant resources and favourable industrial environment of the state.

The first edition of Regional Industry Conclave was organised in Ujjain on March 1 and 2 this year. Later, the conclave was held in Jabalpur on July 20 and then in Gwalior last month on August 28.