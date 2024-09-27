 Shocker! Woman's Hand Severed In Road Accident Found In Jabalpur; Admitted In Critical Condition
Shocker! Woman's Hand Severed In Road Accident Found In Jabalpur; Admitted In Critical Condition

The woman's hand was cut off in a road accident by an unidentified vehicle, and it was later thrown into a drain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Shocker! Woman's Hand Severed In Road Accident Found In Jabalpur; Admitted In Critical Condition | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying incident was reported in Jabalpur, where a woman's severed hand was discovered, causing panic in the area. The woman's hand was cut off in a road accident by an unidentified vehicle, and it was later thrown into a drain.

The injured woman, Neetu Patel, a resident of Panagar, was travelling in an e-rickshaw with her two children to visit her sister's house when the accident took place. She was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition for treatment.

article-image

Local councillor Shafiq Heera, along with the police, helped recover the woman's severed hand. The police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle and initiated an investigation.

The incident reportedly took place in the Motinala area under the Gohalpur police station. The officer in charge of Gohalpur police station, Pratiksha Marko, is handling the case.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.)

