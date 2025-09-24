MP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP

After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return To Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cadre IPS officer Anant Kumar Singh, currently serving as the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), will return to the state as Special Director General of Police, said officials on Tuesday.

Singh joined the IOC on deputation to Delhi in December 2020. He was given a three-year deputation, which was subsequently extended for two years. His term will end on December 23, paving the way for his return to the state.

He has served as Superintendent of Police in Vidisha, Satna, and Bhopal. He has also served on deputation in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Sources said Singh will be promoted to the post of Special DG, replacing Pawan Kumar Srivastava, Special DG of CID, who is set to retire on December 31.

Currently, officers from the 1993 batch and earlier are Special DGs in the state. Once Srivastava retires, officers from the 1994 batch, including Singh, will become Special DGs. However, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) has not met yet for the elevation of officers of this batch to DGs.