 MP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP

MP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP

Anant Kumar Singh to be appointed SDG 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return To Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cadre IPS officer Anant Kumar Singh, currently serving as the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), will return to the state as Special Director General of Police, said officials on Tuesday. 

Singh joined the IOC on deputation to Delhi in December 2020. He was given a three-year deputation, which was subsequently extended for two years. His term will end on December 23, paving the way for his return to the state. 

Read Also
42 Years Of Free Press In Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates Mayors & Councillors For...
article-image

He has served as Superintendent of Police in Vidisha, Satna, and Bhopal. He has also served on deputation in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Sources said Singh will be promoted to the post of Special DG, replacing Pawan Kumar Srivastava, Special DG of CID, who is set to retire on December 31. 

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites Profound Loss
PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites Profound Loss
Sensex, Nifty Nosedive Backed By Weak Global Cues, PSU Bank Stocks Drag
Sensex, Nifty Nosedive Backed By Weak Global Cues, PSU Bank Stocks Drag
Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Begin: Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1
Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Begin: Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1
Mumbai Accident: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter On Sion-Mahim Link Road
Mumbai Accident: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter On Sion-Mahim Link Road

Currently, officers from the 1993 batch and earlier are Special DGs in the state. Once Srivastava retires, officers from the 1994 batch, including Singh, will become Special DGs. However, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) has not met yet for the elevation of officers of this batch to DGs. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP

MP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP

MP News: Fraudster Transfers Over ₹98k From Amazon-Linked Account In Jabalpur

MP News: Fraudster Transfers Over ₹98k From Amazon-Linked Account In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Elderly Women Robbed Of Jewellery In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Elderly Women Robbed Of Jewellery In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh To Get 12 Ayush Hospitals, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh To Get 12 Ayush Hospitals, Says CM Mohan Yadav

'Jabalpur, Gwalior To Get Metropolitan Tag Soon,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Free Press Event

'Jabalpur, Gwalior To Get Metropolitan Tag Soon,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Free Press Event