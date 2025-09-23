MP News: Fraudster Transfers Over ₹98k From Amazon-Linked Account In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster hacked the Amazon Pay Later account linked to the SBI account of a man and done two online payments of over Rs 98k to the firms.

Lalit Kumar Gupta has filed a complaint with Lordganj Police station over two online payments done by the fraudster through his Amazon Pay Later account having maximum limit of Rs 1 lakh.

Lalit discovered the matter of fraudulent transactions when he received an SMS about a loan EMI being deducted from his SBI account for the last two months, which was linked to his Amazon Pay Later account.

The investigation revealed that a total of ₹98,941 was transferred from his Amazon account.

According to the police, the fraudster made two online payments from his account on June 9, one for Rs.100 and another of

Rs 98,841 to two firms. The complainant last used Amazon account on June 8. The fraudster hacked his account and changed his mobile number. Amazon initially suspended his account on the same day due to this "unauthorised activity."

Later, the fraudster reactivated the account and on verification it was found that two payments were made during the period the account was hacked.

Due to change of mobile number the complainant could not access it. Upon investigation it was found that the funds were transferred to an Amazon/Retail Fiesta account belonging to a person named Manish, residing Gurgaon, Haryana.

The complaint has been registered as a crime under section 318(4) of the BNS, and the police are now investigating the matter.