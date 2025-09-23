Madhya Pradesh: OBC Mahasabha Files Affidavit Ahead Of 27% Quota Hearing In Supreme Court | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The OBC Mahasabha filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday ahead of the regular hearing on the implementation of 27 percent OBC reservation and unfreezing of 13 percent reserved posts in Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court is scheduled to begin hearings on this issue from September 24.

The question of OBC reservation remains pending in the court, with a scheduled start to regular hearings next Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier convened an all-party meeting on August 28, where there was unanimous political support for the 27 percent OBC quota.

The quota for OBCs in Madhya Pradesh was raised from 14 percent to 27 percent through an ordinance by the previous Congress government under Kamal Nath, which ruled from December 2018 to March 2020. OBCs make up 51.8 percent of the state’s population.

Advocate General Prashant Singh had earlier brought all stakeholders together in New Delhi to discuss strategy, and the Additional Advocate General posted in New Delhi met stakeholders again last Sunday in preparation for the hearing starting on September 24.

Lokendra Gurjar, national core committee member of OBC Mahasabha, said, “We have filed the affidavit in the Supreme Court before the regular hearing begins. Our main goal is to implement 27 percent reservation in the state and unfreeze the 13 percent reserved posts in government departments.”

P Wilson appointed govt lawyer in SC

The state government has appointed senior Supreme Court advocate P Wilson to represent its side in all hearings related to the 27 percent OBC reservation case and the Shivam Gautam vs State of Madhya Pradesh matter. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had requested the OBC Mahasabha to suggest a name for legal representation. The Mahasabha recommended P Wilson, who will now appear for the state in the Supreme Court.