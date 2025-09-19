WATCH: 'Not Against Any Religion, But Won't Allow Religious Conversion...' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

WATCH: 'Chhatrapur Ranks Third In MP For Religious Conversions....,' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Shastri slammed the religious conversion activities being reported across the state. He was addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur where he stated that after Balaghat and Mandla, Chhatarpur ranks third in the state where people are allegedly lured and converted from Hinduism.

#WATCH | 'i Am Not Against Any Religion, But Will Definitely Fight Religion Conversion,' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/kXgLgexr20 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 19, 2025

‘I am not against other religions’

He remarked, “Hum kisi mazhab ke virodhi nahi hain, na humari musalmano se ladai hai, na isayion se ladai hai…humein dusron ki kheti se kya lena dena, hum to apni hi sambhalne me lage hain…(We are not against any religion. We’re not fighting with Muslims or Christians. Why should we meddle in others’ affairs? We’re focused on looking after our own.)”

He further added, “Humari khud ki kheti ujad rahi hai…Huamre khud ke Hindu dharmantarano me fas rahe hai….Sabse zyada kisi jile me dharmantaran hota hoga to Balaghat, Mandla ke baad Chhatarpur ka hi number hoga….(We already have our own problems to solve. Our Hindu brothers are being trapped in religious conversions. After Balaghat and Mandla, Chhatarpur is the district reporting the most numbers or conversions.)”

Next Katha in Kolkata

On the other hand, Shastri also announced that next month (in October), Dhirendra Shastri will be going to Kolkata in West Bengal, to hold a religious discourse.

“Hamari Kali mata ne aisi laaj rakhi….usi din nirnaya ho gaya ki agle mahine ab hum Kolkata me katha sunayenge (Goddess Kali protected my honor in such a way… and on that very day it was decided that next month we will hold a katha in Kolkata.),” said Shastri.