WATCH: MP Congress Infight Sputters On Road As Two Groups Thrash Each Other Over Jaivardhan Singh's Welcome In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fight broke out between the two groups of Congress workers, who reached Gwalior railway station to welcome former minister Jaivardhan Singh on Wednesday morning. They hurled abuses and thrashed each other openly in middle of the road.

Sanjay Yadav, nephew of former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav, and his supporters had a scuffle with the group of Congress councillor Matu Yadav. During the quarrel, the ides of Matu Yadav even broke the glasses of Sanjay Yadav’s car. Former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav and other Congress leaders pacified the quarrel.

Congress leaders Jaivardhan Singh, Ashok Singh, along with former minister Lakhan Singh pacified the angry groups, after much effort.

Leaders Reached To Welcome At Station

According to the information, former minister Jaivardhan Singh came to Gwalior on Tuesday. When he arrived at the station, many leaders of the area reached to welcome him. Congress leader Sanjay Yadav and Matu Yadav were also among them. At the station, there was a clash between the two groups over some issue. After which the leaders of both the factions left the station with their supporters. But this escalated in the hotel. While abusing outside the hotel, they started waving hockey sticks. Congress leader Sanjay Yadav's Fortuner parked outside the hotel was vandalised by the supporters of Councilor Matu Yadav.

Sanjay Yadav - Nephew Of Congress MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav

Sanjay Yadav is the nephew of Congress MLA from Bhitarwar Lakhan Singh and is staking his claim for the ticket from Jaura assembly in Morena district.

No complaint has been registered into the matter from both sides.

Former minister Jaivardhan Singh said that there was a scuffle during the welcome. The most regrettable thing is that the senior leaders tried to make them understand but they did not understand. This should not have happened.