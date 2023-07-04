Bhopal: Anganwadi Workers’ Honorarium Raised By Rs 3,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to raise the honorarium of anganwadi workers by Rs 3,000. Anganwadi workers will now get an honorarium of Rs 13,000 per month.

Likewise, the honorarium of aganwadi assistants and mini anganwadi workers has been increased by Rs 750. The anganwadi workers will get a raise of Rs 1,000 every year. The honorarium of anganwadi assistants and mini anganwadi workers will be raised by Rs 500 every year.

This was informed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Narottam Mishra during the cabinet briefing on Tuesday. The cabinet also decided to provide Rs 1.25 lakh to anganwadi workers when they will retire after completing 62 years of age. Anganwadi assistants and mini anganwadi workers will get Rs 1 lakh on retirement. Cabinet took the decisions following announcements made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the past.