e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Aganwadi workers’ strike ends, after assurance of salary front

Indore: Aganwadi workers’ strike ends, after assurance of salary front

However, they place fresh set of demands

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The anganwadi workers have ended their strike following assurance that all their pending salary would be paid by February 5 and henceforth their salaries would be paid regularly.

Ramniwas Budheliya, joint director, Women and Child Development department informed the striking anganwadi workers about the decision.

However, the anganwadi workers have upped their ante and are demanding PF, gratuity, pension and medical insurance and warned that if their demands are not met then they will strike work once again after a fortnight.

Rajkumari Goyal, an anganwadi worker said that they have handed over memorandum listing their demands to the concerned authorities.

She said that they look after the health and well-being of children but they are paid a meagre amount and there has been no hike in their salary for the last 15 days. She added that next time they will go to Bhopal to stage their protest if their demands are not met.

Ramniwas Budheliya said, “We want to resolve the issue as quickly as possible as we want the anganwadi workers to be back at work. The final decision in this regard rests with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”

Read Also
Indore: Last train runs on Madhya Pradesh's 150-year-old heritage railroad route
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Aganwadi workers’ strike ends, after assurance of salary front

Indore: Aganwadi workers’ strike ends, after assurance of salary front

Indore: Bottlenecks in filing GST returns; ‘System needed to free traders’

Indore: Bottlenecks in filing GST returns; ‘System needed to free traders’

Railway Budget today: Experts expect more funds for city-centric projects

Railway Budget today: Experts expect more funds for city-centric projects

Indore: Smart IMC joins the bandwagon

Indore: Smart IMC joins the bandwagon

Indore: Up to 100% rebate in surcharge on property tax, water cess at Lok Adalat

Indore: Up to 100% rebate in surcharge on property tax, water cess at Lok Adalat