Indore: Aganwadi workers’ strike ends, after assurance of salary front

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The anganwadi workers have ended their strike following assurance that all their pending salary would be paid by February 5 and henceforth their salaries would be paid regularly.

Ramniwas Budheliya, joint director, Women and Child Development department informed the striking anganwadi workers about the decision.

However, the anganwadi workers have upped their ante and are demanding PF, gratuity, pension and medical insurance and warned that if their demands are not met then they will strike work once again after a fortnight.

Rajkumari Goyal, an anganwadi worker said that they have handed over memorandum listing their demands to the concerned authorities.

She said that they look after the health and well-being of children but they are paid a meagre amount and there has been no hike in their salary for the last 15 days. She added that next time they will go to Bhopal to stage their protest if their demands are not met.

Ramniwas Budheliya said, “We want to resolve the issue as quickly as possible as we want the anganwadi workers to be back at work. The final decision in this regard rests with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”

