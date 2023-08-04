 WATCH: 'Mitthu Missing'...MP's Soni Family Announces Rs 10K Award On Their Beloved Parrot; Adorable Gesture Wins Hearts Of Netizens
The Soni family used to free the parrot from its cage in the evenings and on the streets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): An adorable gesture by a Madhya Pradesh-based family for their pet parrot is winning hearts of netizens. Apparently, the Soni family from Damoh has lost their beloved 'Mitthu', and has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 whoever brings him back to them. The family has put up a poster that reads "Mithu Missing" announcing a reward of Rs 10k.

The Soni family, who reside in Indira Colony in MP's Damoh district, claimed that they have owned the parrot for the past two years and that the entire family loves the bird. The Soni family would free the parrot from its cage for its evening flight.

The Bird Was Scared By Dogs Barking

However, on Wednesday, when Deepak Soni went outside with a parrot perched on his shoulders, the bird was scared by the barking of a stray dog, flew away, and then vanished from Soni's vision.

The entire family, along with some of their friends, spent the entire night searching for the bird as they were devastated by the disappearance of their beloved pet. The family posted posters around the area the following morning with a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who could help them find their prized bird.

Auto-Rickshaw Hired To Make Announcements

Additionally, the family hired an auto-rickshaw to make announcements throughout the town about their missing parrot and the reward offered to anyone who can locate and bring the bird back to the family.

