 WATCH: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Promises Roads As Smooth As Hema Malini's Cheeks In His Constituency, Draws Flak
Congress leaders called it an insult to the ideal actress and minorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has sparked a controversy after he was seen comparing upcoming roads in his constituency Jabera to Bollywood actress Hema Malini's "smooth cheeks".

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing flak from opposition Congress.

Road Will Be Made As Smooth As Malini's Cheeks

This video is about Kalehra in the Jabera assembly of Damoh district. MLA Lodhi went for the Bhoomipujan and inauguration program of road construction in Kalehra.

While addressing the gathering he said that he promised new roads in the area, ones as "smooth as Hema Malini cheeks."

Then the MLA asked the people present there which heroine is doing well now, then a person form the audience named Katrina Kaif. On this, MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said that "Katrina Kaif has become old in the industry."

Opposition Congress called it an insult to the famous actress and the minorities.

While addressing, Lodhi called the engineer of the road department present with him , asking when will the road construction start. After this, the MLA called the contractor and asked him to issue the work order and start the road work soon.

