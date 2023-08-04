Indore: Senior Officers From 14 States Complete IIM-I’s Course On Waste Management

The Indian Institute of Management | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore's Centre of Excellence – ANVESHAN, focused on Waste Management and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene), marked a milestone as it concluded its first-ever batch on Thursday.

The four-day programme witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 25 municipal commissioners and senior officers from 14 states nationwide. “ANVESHAN's inaugural batch brought together dynamic leaders committed to driving positive change in waste management and sanitation practices, all dedicated to creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier India,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

The batch was inaugurated on July 31. The programme featured diverse sessions led by esteemed experts. Topics such as Leadership and Communication, Infrastructure Financing, Waste Management, Waste to Energy, Waste to Bio-Methanation, and Behavioral Change, etc. were also discussed.

Sessions on Policy Landscape, Green and Blue/Green Cities, and Modern Technologies in Waste Collection Practice enriched the participants' understanding of best practices and innovative approaches.

The speakers included IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Indore municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, Panchgani chief officer Nikhil Jadhav, Navi Mumbai commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Surat commissioner Shalini Agarwal, UK based waste management consultant Nadia Boyarkina, etc.

The valedictory function was marked by a certificate distribution ceremony. IIM Indore director extended his heartfelt congratulations to the participants of the first-ever batch of ANVESHAN.

"Utilise the knowledge and insights gained during the programme to implement sustainable waste management practices in your respective cities, thereby making a significant contribution to the noble cause of a cleaner India,” he said.

Rai expressed his optimism and mentioned that with the successful completion of this inaugural batch, IIM Indore is now all set to continue this transformative journey with many more batches to come.

"Together, we will collectively work towards building a greener and cleaner India, fostering a sustainable future for generations to come", he added. Kunal Kumar, IAS, joint secretary, mission director – Smart Cities Mission, MoHUA, Government of India, also attended the virtual event and commended the initiative taken by IIM Indore.

He expressed confidence in the brilliance of the course and how it will undoubtedly empower the participants to drive positive change in waste management and hygiene practices.

He emphasised that this programme is a medium for a two-way flow of knowledge when the administration and academia come together and come up with solutions that make an impact.

Shyam Lal Poonia, deputy secretary, MoHUA, and Binay Kumar Jha, director, Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban, MoHUA, were also present online on this occasion.