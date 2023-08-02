Indore: In A First, IIM Indore Sees Director Getting Second Term

The Indian Institute of Management | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Precisely as expected, Prof Himanshu Rai became the first person to get a second term as director of Indian Institute of Management Indore and that too in a row.

That Rai will be reappointed was a foregone conclusion given the growth the elite b-school witnessed under his first tenure. BoG chairman MM Murugappan, who shared the news of Rai’s second term, expressed his confidence in Rai's leadership and contributions to IIM Indore. Rai's tenure will now be till December 31, 2028.

"We are delighted to announce the continuation of Rai's remarkable journey with IIM Indore. His visionary approach and unwavering dedication have played a pivotal role in elevating the institute's stature, and we are eager to witness even greater heights of success under his leadership," said Murugappan.

“Rai's transformative leadership has set IIM Indore on a path of excellence, inspiring generations of future leaders and solidifying its position as an example of academic brilliance. With this reappointment, we reaffirm our trust in Prof. Rai's vision and eagerly anticipate an even brighter future for IIM Indore,” he added.

Rai extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Board of Governors, the ministry of education, the dedicated faculty, the hardworking staff, and the students for their unwavering support and trust in his leadership.

"It is an immense honour to be reappointed as the director of IIM Indore. I am sincerely touched by the unwavering trust placed in me, and I am committed to steering this esteemed institution towards even greater heights of excellence,” said Rai.

With a renewed sense of purpose and determination, Rai emphasized his vision to take IIM Indore to new horizons through innovative initiatives and transformative endeavours.

"I envision an IIM Indore that continues to be a trailblazer in academia, nurturing not only exceptional leaders but also responsible global citizens,” he said. “Rai's commitment to fostering an inclusive and forward-thinking learning environment promises to open doors to limitless opportunities for the institute's students and stakeholders,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

Here is what paved way for Rai’s second term

Under the leadership of Rai, IIM Indore has experienced a profound transformation that has catapulted the institute to unparalleled heights of success. Rai led IIM Indore to achieve prestigious international accreditations, including the re-accreditation of AMBA, and getting the AACSB accreditation in 2019, and the re-accreditation from EQUIS in 2023.

This coveted ‘Triple Crown’ accreditation is a testament to IIM Indore's exceptional standards and global competitiveness, solidifying its position as a leading player in the international arena.

Introducing ANVESHAN, the Centre of Excellence, Rai focused on training political leaders for urban sanitation and waste management, alongside impactful programmes in public policy and change management. Furthermore, Rai's dedication to environmental sustainability is evident in IIM Indore's greener campus initiatives and social responsibility efforts. Providing free leadership programs to frontline doctors and assisting communities during the COVID-19 lockdown exemplifies the institute's deep-rooted commitment to making a positive impact.

List of IIM Indore directors so far

S.No. Name of the Director Director’s Term

1 Dr. V.N. Asopa 8.7.1997 to 1.7.1999

2 Dr.RajanSaxena 1.7.1999 to 22.7.2003

4 Dr. S.P. Parashar 5.4.2004 to 4.4.2008

5 Professor N. Ravichandran 27.11.2008 to 01.01.2014

6 Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan 01.01.2014 to 31.12.2018

7 Professor HimanshuRai 31.12.2018 to continue (31.12.2028)