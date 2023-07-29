IIM-Indore Concludes Management Devpt Programme Conducted For Delegates From Iraq

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-day customized Management Development Programme (MDP) conducted by IIM Indore for 18 Senior Officers from Iraq concluded on Friday, in Delhi. The programme conducted in association with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, aimed to empower the Iraqi delegation with cutting-edge management insights, strategic leadership skills, and a deeper understanding of India's administrative practices. The programme provided a unique platform for knowledge exchange and cross-cultural interactions between India and Iraq.

Mandav, Agra Add Cultural Touch

Inaugurated by IIM Indore’s Director, Prof Himanshu Rai the programme gave a platform to the officials to participate in a series of interactive sessions led by prominent experts and thought leaders from various domains. From exploring Smart City developments to health implementations, crisis management, and human rights issues, the programme nurtured a holistic understanding of governance. Moreover, the visits to Mandav and Agra added a touch of cultural enchantment, making it a truly enriching experience.

In a session focused on Social Justice and Welfare, Asim Arun, Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, delivered an eloquent discourse on the significance of social welfare policies and their profound impact on society. His insights resonated deeply with the attendees, highlighting the importance of fostering inclusivity and addressing the needs of marginalized communities.

Divyank Singh (IAS), CEO of Smart City Indore, shared insights on Smart City and Infrastructure Development, while Siddharth Jain (IAS), Additional Commissioner, Indore, enlightened the participants on Swachhata Jan Bhagidari and Indore's successful journey as India's cleanest city for six consecutive years. Manu Shrivastava (IAS), ACS of Technical Education, Skill Development & Govt. of M.P., delved into skill development, technical education, employment, and renewable energy. In a session on Crisis Management during COVID, Kaushal Raj Sharma (IAS), Divisional Commissioner Varanasi, highlighted effective crisis management strategies during the pandemic.

The officers also had the privilege of engaging with Prof Arup Varma, Professor of Human Resource Management at Loyola University Chicago, who spoke about Management Lessons from Life and emphasized the importance of curiosity in leadership. Rashmi Shami (IAS), Principal Secretary, School Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh, led a session on Innovation in School Education & Infrastructure, showcasing best practices. In another insightful session, Sanjeev Shami (IPS), ADG, Selection and Recruitment PHQ Bhopal, shared valuable perspectives on ensuring public safety and security. His expertise and guidance provided the officers with valuable insights into enhancing public safety measures and maintaining law and order effectively. Ankit Pandey, District Forest Officer, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, illuminated the officers with his profound insights on "Innovation in Agriculture and Forestry," sharing brilliant ideas to nurture sustainable practices, and digital agriculture.

Additionally, Prof. Swapnil Garg, Faculty at IIM Indore, delved into the realm of Public-Private Partnerships.

The MDP was further enriched by sessions on E-Governance Challenges and Policy Strategy by Prof. Prashant Salwan, Dean - Programmes, IIM Indore, and Country Economic Environment and Growth Strategy by Prof. Subhasankar Chattopadhyay, Faculty, IIM Indore.

Bhopal Visit

During their tour to Bhopal, they had the privilege of immersing themselves in enriching interactions. They met with Dr Ajai Singh, the Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal and explored the cutting-edge medical and healthcare technologies offered by this top-notch institution, gaining valuable insights into India's advancements in the healthcare sector. In addition, the officials had the opportunity to engage in an interactive session with Justice A P Sahi (Retd.), the Director of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal. This session provided them with a deeper understanding of the impactful workings of the academy and the Indian constitution, enhancing their knowledge of India's legal system and its commitment to justice and rule of law.

Delhi Visit

During their visit to Delhi, the Iraqi officers experienced a series of enriching and insightful sessions that deepened their understanding of various aspects of governance and policy.

