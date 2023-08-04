VHP Leader's Threat: Retaliation Targeted at Mewati Residents in MP Following Nuh Clashes; Muslim Vendor Assaulted

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Allegedly, Kapil Swami, a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has issued a threat towards Mewati residents (Muslims) in Sagar, vowing retribution for clashes in Nuh, Haryana. This announcement was made in the presence of police, and his supporters responded with chants of 'Jay Shree Ram'.

Swami has also set a deadline for the Police and the district administration to dismantle a roadside eatery named "Mewat Dhaba," situated in Sagar district.

Police Arrested Sanjay Pandey

Notably, on the same day, the Sagar Police apprehended one individual Sanjay Pandey on charges of attempting to murder Pheriwala Arif Khan. The incident occurred near a Hindu neighbourhood falling under the jurisdiction of Makronia Police Station. Pandey allegedly attacked Khan using derogatory religious language while Khan was vending pillows from a cart.

Shekhar Dubey, the Circle Inspector in Makronia, Sagar, confirmed that the assailant has been formally charged under sections 307, 323, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incident Took Place After VHP Leader Provoked People

The opposition Congress party has claimed that this incident unfolded shortly after VHP leader Kapil Swami incited a group of individuals to assault Muslims in retaliation for the Nuh clashes, which took place at the Superintendent of Police's office.

6 People Killed In Haryana

The origin of these events traces back to Nuh, where a communal clash erupted after an attack on a procession organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

According to reports from the Haryana, the violence has resulted in six fatalities thus far. Police have arrested 176 individuals, while ninety others have been taken into custody, and 93 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed in relation to these clashes. The turmoil has also extended to neighbouring areas of Gurugram, including Delhi, as well as Bhiwani in Rajasthan.

