Bhopal: Man Kills Self; Wife & Lover Booked For Abetment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bairagarh police of Bhopal have registered a case against the wife of a private company employee and her paramour for abetting him to commit suicide, the police said on Thursday. The man had ended his life in May 2022, by jumping into a lake in Bodban village located close to Bairagarh area of the city.

Investigating officer (IO) Umashankar Mishra said that the man who had committed suicide was named Yogesh Tilwani (25), a resident of Jabalpur. He was employed in a private company and also used to serve people at a hermitage in Jabalpur. The police learnt that Tilwani and his wife Priya used to live in Jabalpur and served people at a hermitage. They had stumbled across a man named Rameshwar Patel, with whom Priya landed in an affair. After learning about this, Tilwani had relocated to Bhopal along with Priya.

Priya, however, travelled back to Jabalpur and began living with Patel. Yogesh, on learning this, jumped into a lake in Bodban village on May 14. The police had recovered a suicide note from his house a day after he was found dead. After a thorough investigation, the police ascertained the events that led Tilwani to take the extreme step. Bairagarh police station in-charge (SHO) DP Singh said that a police team will leave for Jabalpur soon, to apprehend the duo.

